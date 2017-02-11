OKC fans boo Kevin Durant during warmups

Oklahoma City fans didn't wait until tipoff to let their departed superstar know how they felt about his decision to join conference rival Golden State last summer.

From the moment he exited the hotel, his former supporters made it crystal clear.

Graphic signs, loud boos and even insulting costumes deriding Durant's defection to the Warriors were in full force throughout the city and, in the hours leading up to the game itself, in Chesapeake Energy Arena itself.

Kevin Durant comes out to shoot. Boos. Durant is wearing headphones in the background. pic.twitter.com/Ip42oCcGKZ — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 12, 2017

Printed Tweets from KDs past and an....uhhhhh....interesting picture pic.twitter.com/nesxv7guyM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

And then we have an actual cupcake: pic.twitter.com/zlbyTS2fqb — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 12, 2017

Thunder fans booing KD as he takes the floor pregame. pic.twitter.com/ViwMSeA31X — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 12, 2017

The mass disapproval comes after Durant left behind nine years -- which included one MVP award and one trip to the NBA Finals -- with the same franchise in order to join two-time MVP Steph Curry and the two-time Western Conference champion Warriors. The move came just weeks after Durant and the Thunder led Golden State 3-1 in the 2016 Western Conference Finals before ultimately falling in seven games.

Tonight's game marks Durant's first return to Oklahoma City since joining the Warriors.