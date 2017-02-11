Teammates have fun with 'cupcake' Kevin Durant

Cupcake.

As revealed in a preseason profile by Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins, it was a favorite insult of former Thunder hard man Kendrick Perkins, frequently aimed at teammates who weren't playing with sufficient toughness.

So, despite some initial confusion, there could be little doubt what Thunder star Russell Westbrook was getting at when he posted a picture of the delicious baked goods not long after learning that long-time teammate Kevin Durant had defected to Golden State.

Not surprisingly, the locals adopted it as their go-to taunt upon Durant's long-anticipated return to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

And now there are cupcake shirts pic.twitter.com/EpH82RuPsN — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 12, 2017

Even less surprisingly, the Warriors delighted in what will surely be Durant's new nickname following their 130-114 victory, with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry both wearing cupcake-adorned t-shirts during their postgame availability.

Draymond & Steph wearing cupcake t-shirts during their postgame interviews... pic.twitter.com/tMG1vLj6uQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2017

Durant, who is averaging 37.4 points in three games against his old team, smiled broadly when told told of his teammates' fashion choice.

"That's pretty cool, I guess," he said.