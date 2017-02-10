Warriors' Draymond Green records historic triple-double with assists, rebounds and steals

Draymond Green made NBA history Friday night in Memphis, becoming the first player to post a triple-double with fewer than 10 points in the Golden State Warriors' 122-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting. He scored just four points and took just six shots.

"I’ve got to bring it on the defensive end," Green told CSN after the game. "A lot of guys on this team can score. We don’t need me to score."

The only other player in NBA history to register a triple-double that included steals was Alvin Robertson, who posted a quadruple double against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 18, 1986 (20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals).

Green was one steal away from tying the NBA record of 11.



Draymond Green is 1 shy of tying the NBA record for steals in a game (11). Entering tonight, list of players with 10+ steals in a game: pic.twitter.com/o3WW5WdoQp — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 11, 2017



Green, who has finished second to San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard in Defensive Player of the Year voting the past two seasons, also had five blocks on the night for good measure. He's the first player in NBA history to record 10 steals and five blocks in a game since the 1973-74 season, when those became official statistics.

It was Green's 18th career triple-double in his fifth season and the Warriors are 18-0 in games he records a triple-double.