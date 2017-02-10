Thunder fans filled with mixed emotions as Kevin Durant returns

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a simple question: How do you feel about Kevin Durant?

Not so simple answers. Not here at ground zero.

When Kevin Durant trots out onto the Chesapeake Energy Arena court as a member of the opposition for the first time Saturday night (8:30 ET, ABC), the atmosphere will be conflicted.

Cheer the ex-local hero who gave them so many magic moments over eight seasons in Oklahoma City?

Or ride Durant with derision for throwing them over to join up with the Warriors?

“I don’t hate him,” said Kristi Garr, a server at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill in the heart of the Bricktown entertainment district. “But I don’t want to see him score a single point.”

Kevin Durant spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City franchise.

Spend a day or two wandering the streets and hallways of OKC and it’s a familiar response, where fans feel strongly both ways and often from within the same passionate rooting heart. They respect the class and humility that Durant displayed while wearing a Thunder jersey all those seasons and can’t quite grasp why he would ever have wanted to swap it out.

Her face practically twists itself into pretzel knots as Garr holds both sides of a debate with herself.

“I didn’t want him to leave and now I’m not sure I want him to come back,” she said. “He left. He’s gone.Stay away. But yeah, we love him.

“I understand that it’s professional sports and sometimes players leave to win championships. But you and Russell Westbrook were special. Why go out there to play with all those guys and become background noise?”

'He'll always be my man'

It was a jarring emotional event when Oklahomans woke up on July 4 with the cold slap of Durant’s online farewell. And eight months later, some haven’t yet cut the cord.

“He’ll always be my man,” said 15-year-old Julian Johnson, who was shooting baskets by himself on a windy afternoon at Lake Overholser’s Route 66 Park. “All those games that he won for us with that sweet jumper. I been trying to shoot like that since I was little.”

What used to be K.D.’s, a signature restaurant with Durant as a financial backer, closed down soon after his decision to leave OKC. It re-opened in September as Legacy Grill. The decor and menu have been tweaked, though some of the old favorites -- fried chicken, country fried steak and pan-seared lemon tilapia with shrimp -- remain.