Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: Gordon Hayward raises his play (and that of Jazz, too)

Gordon Hayward’s NBA master plan always included the individual glory -- All-Star teams, perhaps an All-NBA nod and all of the benefits that come with those accolades.

They just never ranked above or were supposed to come at the expense of team goals.

The Utah Jazz swingman will get a chance to enjoy both this season, what with his team on course for potentially a top-four spot in the Western Conference playoff chase and the invitation to New Orleans for next week’s All-Star festivities already in hand.

His slow grind to this point, though, makes the journey that much more enjoyable.

“The biggest challenge for me is always doing whatever I can do to help us get wins,” Hayward said. “Especially with the way I play, the individual awards are going to come through the team success. Trying to help us close out games when they are tight, that's when the biggest challenges come, trying to learn decision-making at the end of games. What can I do better to help us win those games.”

The 6-foot-8, 226-pound Hayward certainly looks the part of an All-Star, averaging career highs in points (22.2) and rebounds (5.7) this season for the top team in the Northwest Division. He logged his career-best eighth 30-point game of the season -- earned Thursday in an overtime loss to Dallas -- and could pile up plenty more with 28 games left in the regular season.