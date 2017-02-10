Shootaround (Feb. 10) -- Magic Johnson wants to 'call the shots' for Lakers

Magic knows what he wants to do for Lakers | Jackson says prior tweet 'misunderstood' | Westbrook: 'It's up to them' to boo or cheer Durant | Noel tunes out trade chatter

No. 1: Magic Johnson wants to 'call the shots' with Lakers -- Few players in NBA history are as iconic and revered by both the franchise and fan base as Magic Johnson is with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was one of the greatest winners in not just Lakers lore, but NBA history, and is back with the team as of last week in an advising role. However, Johnson was never one to sit idly by as a player and let others lead and has designs on being at the forefront of things for the Lakers in his current role, writes Josh Peter of USA Today:

Magic Johnson said he wants to “call the shots’’ for the Los Angeles Lakers, a week after it was announced he has rejoined the team as an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss. “Working to call the shots, because it only works that way,’’ Johnson told USA TODAY Sports when asked what he hopes his role with the franchise will be. “Right now I’m advising. I get that. But at the end of the day, then we all got to come together and somebody’s got to say, ‘I’m making the final call,’ all right? And who’s that going to be? “So, we’ll see what happens.’’ Johnson, the former Lakers great, said the decision about his role rests with Jeanie Buss, whose brother Jim has been in charge of the franchise since their father, Jerry, died in 2013. During the 2013-14 season, Jim Buss said he would step down after three to four years if the franchise was not yet competing for NBA titles again. ... “Look, Jim knows where we are, Jeanie knows where we are, as a franchise, and so some decisions have to be made,’’ Johnson said, adding that he thinks his role will be determined by the end of the season. “I may only be in this role for a short term, I may be here for a long time. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. I can’t tell you that right now.’’ ... “It’s going to take time and we know that,’’ said Johnson, the Hall-of-Famer who played for the Lakers from 1979-91 and played 32 games during the 1995-96 season. “I’m not going to fool nobody and I don’t want the fan base to think, ‘Oh, I’m back, so it’s going to turn around tomorrow.’ It doesn’t work like that. “You have to make some good decisions, you have to make sure we use the money wisely when we have it for free agents and then we’re going to draft well.’’ ... "The main part for me is really learning the other part that I didn’t know, and that is to understand the CBA, the salary cap, where we are in terms of the salary cap and who’s a free-agent-to-be. You’ve got a lot of young players so you’ve got to learn when are their contracts coming up, if you can give them the max deal, give them an extension, all those types of things you’ve got to learn. It’s a lot of things, but I’m excited. I’ve been working on all of those things, and then meeting with the staff.’’ Johnson said he has spoken by phone with Luke Walton, the Lakers’ first-year head coach, and he’s looking forward to meeting with Walton when the Lakers return from their current road trip. They will work collaboratively, Johnson said. “If I was trying to make decisions on the team and not consult with him, it would never work,’’ Johnson said. “The key is Luke because, OK, what does he have in terms of who’s making him happy? What does he need in terms of coming up on the draft? And even if we have money in free agency, what do we look for to help you as the coach? What do you need? What do you want to look for? “It’s all coming together and working together, all of us. What do you like about the team you have now and what’s missing from the team? What would you like to see? And then he’ll tell you, ‘Well, I want this.’ OK, we’ll bring in those type of guys. Which one do you feel really fits your system? He’ll say blah-blah-blah, I’ll say blah-blah-blah, OK, let’s go with so-and-so. “It only works that way.’’

No. 2: Jackson says previous tweet was 'misunderstood' -- Perhaps some damage control from New York Knicks president Phil Jackson would go a long way in soothing the rift he and star forward Carmelo Anthony are in the midst of. Perhaps that was what Jackson was trying to do last night when he attempted to rectify a tweet he made in reference to a recent Bleacher Report column that drew a parallel between Anthony and a former Jackson player, Michael Graham. Ian Begley of ESPN.com has more on Jackson's most recent social media riff:

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson on Thursday wrote that his tweet earlier this week that referenced a Bleacher Report column critical of Carmelo Anthony was "misunderstood." So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017