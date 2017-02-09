Shootaround (Feb. 9): Carmelo Anthony reportedly may hold firm to stay with Knicks

Report: Anthony may stand firm on no-trade clause | Making sense of Oakley skirmish at MSG | Durant knows OKC departure 'still hurts' fans | Bucks hope for best with Parker | Korver wants to re-sign with Cavs

No. 1: Report: Anthony may stand firm on no-trade clause -- The trade deadline is a mere two weeks from today and Carmelo Anthony has heard his names feature prominently in a variety of talks. Will he end up on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a swap for Kevin Love? Will he land on the LA Clippers in a swap for some spare parts? The beauty of all this talk for Anthony is he still holds the trump card in the situation -- his no-trade clause. Marc Berman of the New York Post writes that Anthony may very well use that option no matter what deal comes along:

Carmelo Anthony has told confidants he may decide to wait out the old Zen Master, according to a source. As the feud between star player and star president escalated Tuesday, Anthony was telling friends he may stand firm on his no-trade clause at the Feb. 23 trade deadline and see what 71-year-old Phil Jackson decides to do with his career. “He still feels it’s his team and still loves it here,’’ the source said of Anthony. ... In Jackson’s Tuesday tweet, he endorsed an anti-Anthony column suggesting he’s not “a winning superstar’’ and compared him to NBA bust Michael Graham. Jackson tweeted in part: “I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.” Jackson has an opt-out clause in his contract at the three-year mark. There’s conflicting reports whether that means his March 19 anniversary or this season’s end. It is also unknown if Jackson would get some form of buyout package if he exercises the clause. After another Knicks loss, Anthony, obviously still perturbed, issued a few good one-liners, taking issue with the leopard comparison. “I definitely wasn’t googling who Michael Graham was,’’ Anthony said. “I was upset he got the animal wrong. I’m not a cheetah. I’m black jaguar. “I’m done asking why. I don’t need an explanation. I’m beyond the point of it bothering me.” ... Anthony wouldn’t tip his hand and reveal whether this escalating feud would make him more likely to waive his no-trade clause. “I’m in that building every day until something is said to me directly I’m not going to feed into it,’’ Anthony said. Anthony denied Jackson has even attempted to change his game. When asked if he still trusts Jackson, Anthony said, “I did say that once. I trust the process.’’ Yahoo Sports reported Anthony’s determination to remain with the Knicks is hardening in the wake of Jackson’s folly. “[Jackson’s] underestimating Melo’s willingness to stay,” a Yahoo source said.

As Berman notes, here's the story from The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski about Anthony's resolve to stay put in New York:

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson’s public campaign to pressure Carmelo Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause is working to harden Anthony’s resolve to remain with the franchise, league sources told The Vertical. “[Jackson’s] underestimating ‘Melo’s willingness to stay,” a source familiar with Anthony’s thinking told The Vertical. ... Anthony has privately told teammates, too: He refuses to let Jackson run him out of the Knicks. The Knicks have contacted three teams – the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers – about possible Anthony trades. The Clippers and Cavaliers have interest, but only in cobbling together packages that include role players, league sources told The Vertical. Anthony has privately indicated an interest in listening to trades to those three teams, but the Knicks have been unable to find a trade package that they’re willing to accept, sources said. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23. Boston’s shown minimal interest in Anthony, preferring to continue its pursuit of persuading Chicago (Jimmy Butler) and Indiana (Paul George) to engage in trade talks that involve two younger, more well-rounded stars. There was an expectation around the NBA that Knicks management would start to search elsewhere for trade possibilities and bring Anthony different scenarios for his approval, but that process doesn’t appear to have begun, league sources said. ... Anthony’s contract guarantees him $24.5 million this season and $26.2 million in 2017-18, and he holds a $30 million player option for 2018-19. Plus, the Knicks must pay Anthony a $9.5 million bonus if he is traded.

No. 2: Report: Oakley says Dolan wanted him to leave MSG last night -- If you somehow missed the in-game skirmish that erupted courtside between former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley and several Madison Square Garden security types, you can get up to speed on it here. Oakley was arrested for the incident and was later released by police shortly after midnight Eastern Time today. Frank Isola of the New York Daily News has more on the incident and what may have led Oakley to act out:

It was a crazy night at the Garden Wednesday, that saw a Knick legend hauled out of the arena by security, handcuffed and taken to jail in front of a stunned star-studded crowd just a few feet from Garden chairman James Dolan. Charles Oakley, known for his physical style of play that made him an All-Star and helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals in 1994, vehemently denied that he yelled at the Knick owner moments before being thrown out by several security guards. Oakley told the Daily News moments after being released from Midtown South police station at around midnight that the Garden security asked him to leave because Dolan did not want him there. “I was there for four minutes,” Oakley said late Wednesday night. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving” ... Oakley was confronted by security, forcefully shoving one guard and appearing to strike another before he was physically removed from the stands. However, sources at the Garden and police sources dispute Oakley’s account of the altercation, saying the scuffle was provoked by the former Knick yelling at his longtime nemesis Dolan. Oakley was asked by several members of Garden security to leave, and then was seen shoving the swarming security guards – not far from tennis legend John McEnroe and with Dolan standing nearby in a maroon scarf. Oakley was then escorted through the tunnel, taken to the floor by NYPD, and cuffed. According to police, Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault, one of criminal trespass. A source said that Oakley declined legal representation because he was only hit with a desk appearance ticket. He was released from the Midtown South precinct at around midnight by police and snuck out the back door and into a black SUV, avoiding the waiting press outside.

ESPN.com's Ian Begleyalso reports on the incident and provides a look at what may be next for Oakley with his arrest charge:

Knicks president Phil Jackson came out to try to calm down Oakley, who was yelling about Dolan and telling security he wasn't going to move as they handcuffed him outside the tunnel leading to the court. At one point, Oakley was on the ground surrounded by police and Madison Square Garden security. Fans chanted "Oakley! Oakley!" in support of the popular former power forward, as players from both teams turned to watch. "I stopped, and then there was an inbounds play on the side. I turned around just in time as he was handing it to him, and then there was a foul. I walked back to catch the third, fourth and fifth rounds," Clippers forward Blake Griffin said. "It was crazy, man." Knicks star Carmelo Anthony said he saw what happened "from afar." "I was kind of on the opposite end of the court," Anthony said. "I just saw a commotion, guys standing up. I don't really know kind of what happened, all the details." ... According to the NYPD, Oakley, 54, punched three male MSG employees -- all of whom suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene -- as he was being escorted out. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault, all third degree, and one count of criminal trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor. ... It's the latest drama surrounding the Knicks, who lost their third game in a row, and it came just hours after first-year coach Jeff Hornacek said he expected as much when he took the job. "I kind of, not was warned, but it was expected that it was going to be something all the time," Hornacek said. "And it's lived up to the billing. It's been something all year." ... Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James appeared to voice his support for Oakley in an Instagram post Wednesday night. Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

No. 3: Durant understands why fans are hurt in OKC -- When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Cavs fans in Ohio and across the world made their hurt feelings known in a number of (often unpleasant) ways. Such was true last summer when Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors after spending his entire career with the OKC franchise. As his first return date in OKC looms on Saturday (8:30 ET, ABC), Durant spoke with ESPN.com's Marc Stein about that return to his former home: