Hawks owner and former NBA superstar Grant Hill joins the show to talk about Jabari Parker's latest setback, how difficult it is to recover from recurring injuries, adjustments he's made as an NBA owner, and what it's like for players during Trade Deadline season.

Plus, John Schuhmann stops by with his latest trivia question.

