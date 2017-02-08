Suns forward Dragan Bender undergoes surgery

PHOENIX – Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender today underwent a successful routine arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle to remove a bone spur. The surgery was performed by Dr. Ned Amendola at Duke University Hospital. Bender is estimated to return to full basketball activity in approximately four to six weeks.

The fourth overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, Bender is averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 12.7 minutes in 38 games during his rookie season. On Dec. 26 at Houston, the 19-year-old tallied career-highs of 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to become the youngest player in Suns history to record a double-double.