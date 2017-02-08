Kia Rookie Ladder: Pascal Siakam experiences typical first year peaks and valleys

He has been getting whiplash for months now, riding hair-pin turns on the minutes roller-coaster with the additional strain of being a rookie playing, sometimes a lot, for a championship hopeful. But it’s the whole journey, really. The whole improbable, white-knuckle rush with the sudden deep drop followed by the recent snap back to a new upward trajectory.

Pascal Siakam looks up just past midseason to find that, yes, he really has gone from No. 27 pick to the Raptors’ starting lineup at power forward 37 times and that, in all honesty, has exceeded even his own expectations. Two seasons at New Mexico State, a relative unknown heading into the draft, and, suddenly, 17 minutes a game for Toronto as one of the top newcomers in the league.

Losing the starting job and barely finding minutes around midseason, before a recent return to prominence, changes nothing. Siakam’s season, with a larger role than anticipated, with the chance to contribute in a big way for the team with the third-best record in the East, has been an unquestionable success even before reaching the All-Star break.

““I think it’s always good to learn on the court instead of being on the bench," Siakam said. "I had that good experience in the beginning, just knowing that nothing’s guaranteed. You can go from starting to not playing at all. That’s the league. You have to take advantage of every opportunity that you get and go hard. I think I did good, and I learned a lot in the process. I’m learning still. I’ll always keep learning.”

Or go from not playing at all to starting, which has just happened. He is filling a void while Patrick Patterson is sidelined, and probably only until Patterson returns, but the chance – the latest chance – has been an important opening that helped Siakam remain on the Rookie Ladder.

To this week's rankings: