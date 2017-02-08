Bulls' Wade out vs. Warriors with upper respiratory illness

Feb 8, 2017 10:39 PM ET

   OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) --  Dwyane Wade is out for the Chicago Bulls' game at Golden State on Wednesday night with an upper respiratory illness.

He also missed the morning shootaround ahead of the game against the Warriors, a team against which he averages 27.3 points for his career - his highest scoring against any opponent. Wade didn't come with the team to Oracle Arena.

   It is the fifth game Wade has missed this season, his first with the Bulls. He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

   Jimmy Butler missed his third straight game with a bruised right heel.
 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.