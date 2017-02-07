Hard lesson from Zach LaVine's season-ending injury could benefit young Timberwolves

In terms of overall ambitions, the Wolves’ and their fans’ vision of playoff basketball this spring at Target Center suddenly turned cloudy. It isn’t so much the current 19-33 record – Denver, in eighth place, is 23-28 – as it is the five teams between Minnesota and that final West playoff berth. With LaVine’s 18.9 points, 37.2 minutes and 38.7 percent 3-point accuracy off the table, it is the team’s 13-11 stretch from mid-December through the end of January that looks more like the aberration than the 6-18 start.

All of which is, or at least will be, fine. And not even the cartoon-dog-sitting-in-a-room-ablaze variety of fine.

If anything, losing LaVine should take some pressure off the players and the organization to qualify for the playoffs this season. It was an elusive goal anyway, fueled by the mediocrity of the teams vying for the bracket’s lower berths. The Wolves remain improbably young – its three core guys are all 21 years old, with backup point guard Tyus Jones 20, rookie Kris Dunn 22, Shabazz Muhammad 24 and Rubio still just 26.

The gains in individual development and cohesive, intelligent team play can be made more significantly over the 30 games left on the regular-season schedule than in four duck-and-cover drubbings against the Golden State Warriors in late April. This is something, more than win-win-winning, that seems to seep from between the lines of even Thibodeau’s comments these days. His dual role as Minnesota’s chief basketball executive appears to have leavened his pedal-to-the-metal coaching mentality.

There are developing NBA teams for whom a taste of the playoffs is the next logical step: Milwaukee, Denver and Sacramento come to mind, with Orlando overdue already. A couple – Detroit and Portland – need to snag spots to avoid regressing. But Minnesota still is so young, like the Lakers and Philadelphia, that postseason dreams should be another year or two on the horizon.

Can Thibodeau throttle back enough over the next two months to be satisfied with a building year, his first (the Bulls went 62-20 in his Chicago debut year) but the Wolves’ umpteenth? Can the organization’s marketing and sales departments handle the lack of playoff payoff (there were thousands of empty seats at Target Center Monday for the Heat’s visit)?

More important, could another year of drought do any harm to the principal players? And, though there’s no wiggle room in this one, does the layoff awaiting LaVine set back his growth to any alarming degree?

He is, after all, still more athlete than seasoned player, a bundle of raw skills whose first two seasons were devoted largely to fundamentals. The blossoming of his game over this season’s first three months is something Minnesota doesn’t want to lose, any more than fans want to see him lose his spectacular hops.

“He’s going to be OK,” said one longtime NBA coach, who didn’t want to comment publicly on the Wolves. “Mentally, he’s a strong kid. He loves basketball – really loves it. All this is going to do is drive him to work hard in rehab. I feel like he’ll get back to 100 percent.”

But what of Towns and Wiggins, who might press now in trying to divvy up LaVine’s production? It was too early to know how Thibodeau planned to cover long-term for his young guard’s absence from the rotation: starting veteran Brandon Rush in his spot, shifting Muhammad or Nemanja Bjelica into the starting lineup while moving Wiggins to the backcourt, or using another guard (Dunn, Jones) next to Rubio.

Both Towns and Wiggins have been prone occasionally to trying to do too much. They combined for 43 shots against Miami but zero assists, with Wiggins missing in isolation at the end on a shot to tie. That will be on Thibodeau, his staff and the two young stars to manage going forward, but in a macro sense, figuring out how to play offensively without LaVine could be helpful.

“This is just another part of them growing and becoming pros,” said the coach cited above. “Injuries are part of the game. Everything they’re going through now, this is new for them. It’s part of learning.”

Hard lessons are nothing new for the NBA folks in Minnesota. What’s so trying is how many of those lessons there have been, and how long.

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.