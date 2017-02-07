Turner Sports to host "NBA on TNT Road Show" at NBA All-Star 2017

Turner Sports’ fan-focused “NBA on TNT Road Show” will originate from Champions Square in New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017 with live telecasts featuring TNT’s Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team, a performance from two-time Grammy Award winning artist Pitbull, interactive fan experiences, basketball clinics, pop-up stores, a food truck and more.

Turner’s 70,000 square-foot “NBA on TNT Road Show” from Champions Square, located near the Smoothie King Center and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on LaSalle Street, will feature a full slate of activities over a four-day period (Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 19) with highlights including:

TNT’s Inside the NBA presented by Kia Live From New Orleans

The “NBA on TNT Road Show” will be anchored by TNT’s Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal providing coverage from Champions Square with live shows Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. CT (local time), along with halftime and postgame coverage throughout the night, and Friday, Feb. 17, with halftime and postgame coverage.

Live Thursday Night Performance by Travis Scott

Multi-platinum hip-hop recording artist Travis Scott will perform live from the “NBA on TNT Road Show” on Thursday, Feb. 16, during TNT’s pre-game coverage (beginning at 6 p.m. local time). Fans interested in attending can click here for additional information.

Pitbull to Perform Live Saturday Night from Road Show

International music superstar Pitbull will take center stage for a live performance from the “NBA on TNT Road Show” on Saturday night, Feb. 18, with a free show following State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (held next door at Smoothie King Center). Fans interested in attending can visit www.NBAonTNTRoadShow.com for additional information.

Fan Festivities Thursday-Sunday

The “NBA on TNT Road Show” will include a series of events for fans to enjoy – Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 4 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 17, from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2-7 p.m. The “Road Show” will also be open to the general public from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Fans interested in attending can click here for additional information.

Highlights include:

Inside the NBA Themed Activities

Fans can enjoy experiences inspired by the Inside the NBA studio team including professional deejays spinning at “DJ Diesel Academy,” a race to “Kenny the Jet’s Big Board,” picking out their favorite Ernie-inspired NBA on TNT bowties, and sample a treat at the “Chuck’s Wagon” food truck serving authentic New Orleans cuisine. Fans can also pick up Craig Sager-inspired SagerStrong microphones and Kevin Garnett Area 21-themed Mardi Gras beads.

On-Court Hoops Experience

Located at the heart of the activation, NBA fans can show off their hoop skills on the two “NBA on TNT Road Show” courts. Planned activities include special on-court contests, NBA legend visits, kids games, fan dunk contests and more.

Tissot :24 Challenge

Visitors to the “Road Show” can compete for prizes in a one-on-one format to answer the most NBA trivia questions in 24 seconds at the Tissot-themed kiosk.

Area 21

NBA on TNT premium merchandise will be available at Area 21, a pop-up location modeled after Kevin Garnett’s new studio set. Fans can “Put that on a T-Shirt” with customizable graphics and select from a variety of talent-themed items including hats, hoodies and T-shirts.

Lip Sync Studio

A lip sync studio modeled after the Inside team’s own lip sync performances – “Lip Sync Studio” – will offer fans their own chance to step into the limelight.

State-Farm All-Star Assist Center

Making its debut in New Orleans, the State Farm All-Star Assist Center will display aggregated social activity surrounding NBA All-Star 2017 and the @AllStarAssist Twitter handle.

Additional “Road Show” Logistical Information

The “NBA on TNT Road Show” will be located at Champions Square. The Champion Square festival plaza is located on LaSalle Street, near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center. Admission will be open to the public and free of charge. For more information, including opportunities to attend the free concerts, fans can click here for additional information.