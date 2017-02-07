Five injured players who could play key role down the stretch

There are others whose injuries put the team’s season in a holding pattern, but the anticipated return of these players is expected this month or next and could have major implications for the playoff picture:

Chris Paul

The level of concern for Paul is rather mild because his injury isn’t crippling or threatening. The ligament tear was on his non-shooting thumb and he should return by early March from surgery. It shouldn’t impact his sharpness, touch or movement. This is an injury that Paul can recover from and immediately play 30 minutes a night upon return. And he can use the final three weeks of the season as a warm-up to the post-season, shake off any rust and give himself momentum going into the playoffs, where his minutes and importance will rise.

Coach Doc Rivers is using a committee to replace Paul with the kind of results you’d expect to get from Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton. The unspoken goal was to, at the very least, break even in the standings without Paul and hope the backups aren’t a liability, and that’s been the case for the most part. Getting Blake Griffin back form injury has helped because, in addition to being All-Star quality, Griffin can create his own shots.

The Clippers wanted to see a measure of seasoning from Austin Rivers, who’s getting the bulk of the minutes. Consistency has been a problem, but when Rivers has played well — 27 points and six assists against the Hawks — the Clippers have benefited as a team. His playmaking skills may never be what the point guard position demands, yet the Clippers hope his efficiency will rise and he doesn’t hurt the Clippers in the playoffs when Paul needs a breather.

Ben Simmons

The coincidence is too strong to ignore here. Should the Sixers even let Simmons step onto the court this season, likely right after the All-Star break, given that they took such precious care with Joel Embiid the last two years?

Philly has 26 games after the break, and even if they green-light Simmons, he’d probably play in 20-22 of those games (resting for a few) and would be kept on a strict minutes limit (perhaps 20 per game). How much would that small sample size benefit the development Simmons, or the Sixers for that matter? And would it be worth the risk for Simmons, who suffered a Jones fracture last fall and required foot surgery?

The easy option would be to stash him until next season if only to eliminate all possibility of something going wrong. Remember, Kevin Durant had the same surgery a few years ago and, upon returning, needed a second surgery and missed the remainder of that season. There’s too much invested in Simmons, who is projected to be just as important, if not more, to their future as Embiid.

There’s a chance of Simmons returning and helping the Sixers’ playoff hope, though those aren’t great and the team might benefit better by cashing in on another lottery pick instead. Giving their long-suffering fans 20 games of Simmons and Embiid would be an appropriate reward for putting up with so much grief the last three seasons, a tease designed to amp anticipation for next season and beyond, but the big picture is what’s important.

Pau Gasol

He’s been out since January after surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, although the Spurs expect to get him back either right before or after the break. Assuming the injury will be fully healed and not problematic, the break from basketball that Gasol is receiving was and is actually beneficial.

First, the Spurs haven’t missed a beat without him, sitting just behind the Warriors (as expected) in the standings. Second, David Lee has done decently with the extra minutes in replacement and this will do wonders for his confidence once the post-season begins and he comes off the bench.

Finally, Gasol is 36, and chances are he would’ve received ample rest in Gregg Popovich’s system even if he’d stayed healthy. So there’s no real harm, except for the hand, in this situation.

Gasol therefore qualifies as a bonus for the Spurs when he returns. He proved to be an instant fit here in his first season, averaging nearly 12 points and leading the team with eight rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 26 minutes a night. The front line of Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard is one of the best in basketball and clearly the strength of the Spurs. Whether it’s enough to beat the Warriors is questionable, but a healthy and rested Gasol will make it interesting.

Enes Kanter

The next time he wants to take a swing at something to blow off steam, he’d best do it with a golf club in his hand. Taking it out on a chair wasn’t the wisest decision for Kanter when he broke his forearm two weeks ago and instantly saw Russell Westbrook’s job become harder in the process.