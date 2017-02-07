Kings' Cousins suspended one game for 16th technical

NEW YORK-- Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2016-17 season, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game.

Cousins received his most recent technical foul with :01.1 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 112-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 6. Cousins will serve his suspension on Feb. 8 when the Kings host the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center.

In addition, Cousins has been fined $25,000 for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after leaving the playing court following the Kings’ 109-106 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 4 at Golden 1 Center.