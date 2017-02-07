Trail Blazers reserve Evan Turner fractures right hand

Trail Blazers reserve Evan Turner will be out for an undetermined period of time after fracturing his right hand in Tuesday's 114-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Evan Turner (right hand fracture, third metacarpal) will not return to tonight's game in Dallas. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 8, 2017

Turner was injured midway through the third quarter while defending Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes. Turner recovered a loose ball and fed teammate Al-Farouq Aminu for a transition basket before leaving the game for good several possessions later.

Evan Turner fractured his right hand and then assisted to Aminu seconds later #RipCity#CSNBlazerspic.twitter.com/Q4HO987uKU — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) February 8, 2017

Turner told the Oregonian his hand will be evaluated on Wednesday.

"All I remember is I was just chasing Devin Harris over a screen," he said. "All I saw on film was just I ran into Harrison Barnes, I guess. I don't know if it was his elbow in my back or whatever. I didn't feel like crazy pain, like numbing a little bit. I just went back out there and I caught the ball when Dame (Lillard) passed it. I couldn't feel any type of grip or anything like that. That was pretty much it."

Turner, a seven-year veteran, had been averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 49 appearances this season, his first with the Trail Blazers.