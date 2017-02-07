Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins draws 16th technical foul, faces 1-game suspension

On the same day that general manager Vlade Divac said the Sacramento Kings still want to build around him, DeMarcus Cousins again showed he’s still got growing up to do.

The temperamental center drew his second technical foul of the night and was ejected with 1.1 seconds left in the Kings’ 112-107 loss to the Bulls. More importantly, it was his 16th technical foul of the season, which means Cousins will automatically be suspended for one game and miss playing Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics come to town.

Cousins finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Sacramento rallied from 27 points down to tie the game at 112-all with 30 seconds left to play.

But Dwyane Wade nailed a jumper from the wing, then stole an inbounds pass from Matt Barnes to Cousins and zoomed in for a clinching dunk. Cousins' angry complaint to officials that Wade had grabbed his jersey is what drew the technical.