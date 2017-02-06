Reports: Pelicans, Sixers discussing deal for Okafor

It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to shop former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor. They might have found a potential trade partner in the New Orleans Pelicans.

The two teams are reportedly discussing a deal that would send Okafor to New Orleans in exchange for veteran center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round Draft pick, as first reported by Sam Amick of USA Today Sports.

Sixers & Pelicans in talks about sending Jahlil Okafor to New Orleans. Philly pushing for NO 1st rounder. Story coming at @USATODAYsports — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 6, 2017

Philadelphia and New Orleans engaging in talks focused on a trade for 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 6, 2017

Sixers could be getting back unhappy center Alexis Ajinca and a future 1st round pick in a Jahlil Okafor trade to New Orleans, a source said — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 6, 2017