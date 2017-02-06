Reports: Pelicans, Sixers discussing deal for Okafor

NBA.com staff reports

Feb 6, 2017 5:01 PM ET

It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to shop former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor. They might have found a potential trade partner in the New Orleans Pelicans.

The two teams are reportedly discussing a deal that would send Okafor to New Orleans in exchange for veteran center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round Draft pick, as first reported by Sam Amick of USA Today Sports.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.