Joel Embiid out again, Jahlil Okafor back for 76ers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is missing his sixth straight game with a left knee problem Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

The 76ers said before the game that Embiid was not with the team. Philadelphia center Jahlil Okafor was back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday night's game at Miami with right knee soreness.

Philadelphia is also without forward Ben Simmons (right foot fracture) and guard Jerryd Bayless (left wrist surgery). Detroit guard Reggie Bullock (illness) is also out.

