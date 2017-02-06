Morning Tip Q&A: Jrue Holiday

JH: To make sure that my wife was okay. I wasn’t really okay with coming back until she was okay with it. Obviously, I’m pretty sure before I came back, she was like, ‘no, I’m fine,’ or whatever, just because she’s tough. But I wasn’t really comfortable with that. Once I really knew she was okay, and my daughter was okay, and she could really take care of my daughter by herself, then I felt it was time.

Me: Plus, she’s an athlete, too, so she’s going to lie about how she really feels.

JH: For sure! For sure! About everything -- especially about dealing with injuries, and being strong, and being tough. But she’s my wife, too. I think I know her better than she thinks.

Me: What did you need to see from her physically before you were cool leaving her alone?

JH: It was really just, so, after injuries, any type of surgery, you have to sleep. That’s the biggest part. And you know when you have a child, you don’t sleep much. I think, for me, that was the biggest part, making sure she could mix in her rest so that her body could heal, and then being up every three hours with our daughter, or whenever she wakes up, or wakes you up, or whatever. I think that was probably the biggest thing. It wasn’t about her being able to carry her, like physically take care of her. I really wanted her to heal before I’d leave her by herself for a little while.

Me: I assume you have somebody helping her at the house.

JH: Yeah.

Me: But are there periods where she’s by herself with the baby?

JH: Yeah. And she does great. She does completely fine. She gets around, she takes care of our daughter. It’s somewhat normal. There’s a little bit of normalcy in a very weird situation.

Me: And you’ve got to get some sleep, too. I remember our first child and what that was like on me physically.

JH: I didn’t sleep much. And that was okay. I didn’t have to sleep. I just had to make sure that my girls were okay.

Me: When you’re on a long trip like this, is it hard to compartmentalize?

JH: Yeah. Especially when you have off time. During the game, it’s obviously business. But off time, man, it’s just like, this is time I could be spending with my daughter and my wife. And being able to help her, or just have quality time. But I feel like everybody goes through that in some sort of way, in any type of job that it is. It doesn’t have to be basketball; it could be a doctor, somebody who works in insurance, whatever it is. But obviously on the road, that’s the hardest time, when you have five or 10 days where you’re not going to see them.

Me: Skype and FaceTime can only do so much.

JH: Every day. You see them every day. But you don’t really get to touch ‘em, or kiss ‘em, or actually, physically see them grow. You feel like you miss out on a lot.

Me: What’s left with Lauren’s rehab?

JH: I think it’s just time, really. Just time to make sure that everything’s okay. Obviously have her checkups and make sure everything’s fine.

Me: How has becoming a father changed you?

JH: It puts a lot of things in perspective. You’re not as angry -- actually, I don’t want to say angry. But you’re not as pissed off as much, you know what I mean? That child can definitely brighten up your day. I’m not saying my wife doesn’t. It’s just something different about, I guess, something that you kind of created, and is smiling at you and spending time and falling asleep on your chest. That brings a different type of joy.

Me: This child is cursed to be a great athlete, right?

JH: It’s 50-50. It’s either she’s going to be really good or really bad. Either way, it doesn’t matter to us. She can play violin, she can, I don’t know, be into computers or technology. Or she can be into sports. Whatever. It kind of sucks to think about the pressure that might, I guess, be in the future for her. But obviously, me and my wife, we’ll be able to handle that well and we’ll be able to help her handle that, too.

Me: I do not envy the first guy who comes to the house to take your daughter out.

JH: I mean, that’s gonna be, yeah, I don’t know about that. We can’t think about that just yet. We’ve got about 25, 30 years for that.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

🐐 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) February 6, 2017

-- Wolves guard Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9), Sunday, 10:27 p.m., giving props to one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., and his role in leading the Patriots to an unpossible (that’s spelled correctly -- unpossible) comeback victory in Super Bowl LI over the Falcons Sunday night.

THEY SAID IT

“The only person I’m upset at right now is myself. The fourth quarter -- I’ve coached like 800 games in this league -- you’ve got to do a better job than what I did.”

-- Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy, castigating himself for not getting the ball out of Isaiah Thomas’s hands in the fourth quarter of the Pistons-Celtics game last Monday. Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the last 12 minutes to lead Boston to a 113-109 win.

“It’s something you’re not going to see on an everyday basis. I don’t think anyone is doing tax returns with that kind of intensity.”

-- Blake Griffin, to the Orange County Register, on what it’s like to go through a workout with Kevin Garnett, working with the team this season as a consultant.

“We're a (bleep) team, but we're an underrated (bleep) team. That's as accurately as I can put it.”

-- Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle, after his team defeated the Cavaliers in Dallas last Monday, one night after the Mavs upset the Spurs in San Antonio.

