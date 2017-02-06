Dwight Howard, Rockets happy with success they've found apart from each other

If Harden and Howard were trying to remain above it all, though, everyone wasn’t as sanguine.

Howard spent a few minutes pregame visiting the Rockets’ locker room, seeing both players and team and arena personnel he hadn’t seen since he left. After a few minutes, though, Rockets guard Patrick Beverley came out of the locker room.

“Get Dwight Howard out of our locker room,” he said forcefully, according to several witnesses. “I’m serious.”

Perhaps that explained this little exchange in the fourth quarter.

Many around the league thought it was a gamble -- both for Howard and the Hawks -- for him to return to his hometown, where he came of age playing AAU for the Atlanta Celtics with teammate (and future Hawks standout) Josh Smith in 2003.

“It is tough coming home,” Howard said. “But I think it’s all about timing. It was the right time for me to be home. As soon as I signed with the Hawks, the first thing I did was sit down with my family, and tell them the most important thing right now is the season. I want their support, and they have to make sure that they keep everybody off my back and take care of different things in the community so I can focus on basketball …

“For me, it’s been a great experience. I know that we’re winning, so that adds onto it. But even when we were losing, when we had that bad stretch, the city was still behind us. If we had lost one more game that month, they would have left us. It was do or die, definitely.”

Howard is trying to put his own stamp on his new team, in ways big and small. He runs most of the Hawks’ group chats, sending Instagram videos and inspirational sayings to his teammates’ phones. But he says he’s also learned that he has to be the bad cop on occasion.

“I’ve always been vocal, but there has been points in my career that instead of really communicating, I just sat back and watched,” he said. “And that didn’t get me nowhere and it didn’t get the situation nowhere, didn’t make it better. The best thing is to communicate. No matter how hard it is, no matter if you like it or not, you’ve got to communicate. You have to. If you don’t, you have to live with the results.”

He’s made a point of engaging Atlanta’s point guard, Dennis Schroeder, who was one of several teammates, including Millsap, Hardaway, Mike Muscala and Mike Scott, who went with him to Houston for the Super Bowl.

“After the last game, Miami, before that he wanted to talk to me,” Schroeder said. “He did it again today. He’s talking about stuff, how we can be better -- him first, and then me. It’s just great that you feel like people want to improve and try to get better, especially coming to me as the point guard, coming to me and telling me, what can I do better? I want you to do this.”

Physically, Howard says his back has been fine since he had surgery in 2011 at the end of his Orlando stint, and diet and exercise (though not yoga: Howard says he’s “too tall to do those different poses. It was pretty cool. It just wasn’t for me”) have kept him healthy. But the Hawks are still trying to hold him around his current 30-minute average so that he’ll be primed for the postseason.

“We got smashed on the glass the past two years,” Bazemore said. “If you can get rebounds, that ends the possession defensively. When he does that for us we can get the ball out and get running, we’re a very dangerous team. He’s just a presence -- getting him lobs, just throwing it down to him, getting in the bonus early, just the little things that really separate teams. I’m glad he’s here. It’s a different dynamic. When you’ve got that kind of rim protection around you it makes it easier for you to be aggressive.”

The memories of the Cleveland Cavaliers sweeping them in consecutive playoff series are still fresh.

“I mean, I don’t want to say it really in public about the Cavs, but this year, we gotta be pissed off,” Schroeder said. “This time, there’s no way that they’re going to beat us four-zero again. We’re going to come out stronger, and we’re going to go at them. We’re not going to say anything, but we’re going to change it this year.”

It’s just as important to Harden that Houston have a bounce-back season, to show that the Rockets were right to put the ball and the franchise in his hands.

“You fall down, you get down, people counting you out,” he said. “People badmouthing you. You’ve gotta just, okay, time to show them now. Let’s get back to where we need to be now. That was my entire mindset. And I think I’m getting there. I still have a long way to go. My main goal is to win that ‘chip. But the bounceback is key. I think all of us can feel the difference … I think we all need that sometimes in life -- just a little fuel to get us back up, get us going again. That’s all.”

Out of the Rockets’ locker room for good this time, and on his side of the street, Howard said much the same, the reunions over, the chance to again change the trajectory of his career in front of him.

“It is important,” Howard said. “We both want to win. I think that’s the competitive nature that we both have -- whatever team we’re both on, we want to make sure that it’s successful. Because at the end of the day, if the Rockets don’t win, it’s a team sport, but everybody’s looking at it as your team. And it’s like that in Atlanta. So as much as I’m all about team, I see that. And I want to make sure that I do everything that I can to help this team be successful.”

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

