Shootaround (Feb. 6) --Wizards ready for showdown with Cavs

Wizards ready to take on Cavs | Is Cousins staying put? | Westbrook shines vs. Blazers | LaVine can lean on his team in recovery | Pistons' problems go deeper than just Jackson

No. 1: Wizards eager for crack at Cavaliers -- Two months ago, a Washington Wizards-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup wouldn't have raised many eyebrows. The Wizards were trying to navigate rough early season waters and the Cavaliers were cruising, still riding high on the fumes of their championship season. But things have changed dramatically for both teams since then, more for the Wizards, owners of a 17-game home win streak at home and within striking distance of the conference-leading Cavaliers heading into tonight's showdown at Verizon Center (7 ET, TNT). The Wizards, led by All-Star point guard John Wall, are eager for a crack at the champs, writes Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Since Washington, on a seven-game winning streak, desires to play meaningful games in the postseason, there should be no better test than competing against Cleveland on the Monday night featured game on TNT. “I’ve been in some big (regular season) games before,” Wall said Saturday night after the 105-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, “but I don’t think one is bigger than this one.” Seemingly, the Wizards are facing the champs at an ideal time. While Washington has ascended to third in the East, reversing an early-season slide and winning 14 of 18 games since Jan. 1, the Cavaliers, who hold a 9-8 record over the the same time, are surely pacing themselves for another title chase. On Saturday night, James breezed to 32 points and 10 assists against the New York Knicks and Cleveland won its fourth in five games. But before this current stretch, the team stumbled during a three-game losing streak and James openly complained for more help. After a loss to the lowly Pelicans — the same team Washington has recently beaten twice over the previous week — James said the Cavaliers needed a playmaker. In response, the team recently held a mini-camp for available free agents that included Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar and Lance Stephenson. The turmoil through January, however, matters little to Wall and the rest of the Wizards. The Cavaliers are “a team that’s been playing okay, but they’re the defending champs,” Wall said. “We know which team we have to chase in the East. We’ve got a great home streak going on … It’s going to be a packed crowd. A lot of people here. It’s on TV. It’s going to be an important game for us.” Bradley Beal backed up Wall’s assertion about the significance of Monday night while also viewing the Cavaliers more as the hunted than a wounded animal crawling into Washington. “We’re climbing in the rankings and we’re going to keep climbing. They’re a great team. They’re a targeted team with a big red X on their back and we’re coming after them too,” said Beal, who missed the previous Nov. 11 matchup due to hamstring tightness. “We’re excited. We’re amped up about it. I’m definitely excited because I didn’t play the first game, so I’m looking forward to it.”

* * *

No. 2: Is Cousins staying or going? -- For the third time in as many seasons, DeMarcus Cousins will represent the Sacramento Kings in the NBA All-Star Game. And, for seemingly the umpteenth time in the the last few seasons, Cousins finds himself in trade talks. Ailene Voisin of The Sacramento Bee reports that there is some disagreement between the team's front-office types on whether or not Cousins is on the trading block:

At a time when Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac should be linking arms and assuring their patrons that (a) there is a plan to fix the pathetic product and (b) they intend to execute said plan, they are hunkering down or hiding out. ... Within the past several weeks, the following events have occurred, yet prompted nary a public peep from the powers that be: All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was fined for berating a journalist in the locker room. Matt Barnes was charged with misdemeanor assault for an incident that took place in New York. Rudy Gay suffered a season-ending torn Achilles’. The team assembled to make a run for the eighth playoff spot entered Saturday’s game against Golden State with a worse record than last season, tied for 11th in the Western Conference with New Orleans and Minnesota, and in a race for the cellar. Hello? Anybody home? When games in the sparkling Golden 1 Center end – or when any of the above occurs – Ranadive (and bodyguards) and Divac (alone) sprint for the parking lot like twin Usain Bolts. They repeatedly decline interview requests with local and national media, and though consistently portrayed as keepers of the NBA’s most dysfunctional franchise, continue turning the other cheek. Well, this franchise needs to provide answers – soon. ... For the Kings, of course, it all begins and ends with Cousins. The franchise has a gut-wrenching decision to make. Setting aside the center’s mood swings, late-game turnovers and tussles with the referees, he is an immense talent who is playing the best basketball of his career. Long a stats machine – among the league leaders in scoring and rebounding – he is an improved rim protector and increasingly adept and willing passer. His career-best assists average (4.6) is largely attributable to quicker decisions, his recognition of double teams and a conscious decision to be more of a facilitator. But here is the first part of the Kings’ dilemma: While Cousins, 26, continues elevating his game, the team’s record is stuck in place. Care for Boogie? Don’t care for Boogie? Those are not the critical questions. The overriding issue, the wins-and-losses bottom line, is whether the Kings possess the assets to build a contender around their centerpiece. And the answer is … no. The franchise is paying the price for the questionable personnel decisions of three successive general managers. With Gay out indefinitely, Cousins’ supporting cast is a collection of aging veterans who would fill complementary roles on playoff teams but lack the star power to impact the present or near-future Kings. ... Speculation about a Cousins-Suns pairing generated such a buzz in Phoenix last week, the Arizona Central website polled its readers. Asked if the Suns should trade for Cousins, the 400 respondents replied accordingly: 43 percent voted yes, 32 percent said it depended upon the deal, 17 percent said no, and 8 percent said the Kings would not trade him. If you are the Kings? Unless McDonough at least mentions Devin Booker’s name – and he didn’t – you table the chat for the next day and the day after that. A combination of T.J. Warren, Alex Len and at least one first-round pick is nothing more than an appetizer. But you keep calling. This is another grueling campaign. When they go low, the Kings need to go high. And they have to stay on message. Within the past two weeks, three different team executives complained the Kings once again were sending mixed signals. Divac was receptive to moving Cousins, while Ranadive was still meddling and still leaning toward keeping Boogie. Enough of the nonsense. Three weeks is a very short time, and no time for shrinkage. Figure out a plan, go with it, and get it right.

* * *

No. 3: Westbrook shines on Super Bowl Sunday -- Long before the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots lined up for the opening kick on Super Bowl Sunday, Russell Westbrook had already wrapped up yet another star turn of his own. The Thunder superstar was at his fourth-quarter best in a win over Portland, stealing a bit of the shine for himself before the big game. Erik Horne of The Oklahoman explains: