Heat keep Okaro White, waive Derrick Williams

MIAMI (AP) -- The Miami Heat have waived forward Derrick Williams, and are signing rookie forward Okaro White through the 2017-18 season.

The Heat, who play in Minnesota on Monday, are 10-0 since signing White to a pair of 10-day contracts. White was added to the roster when Miami got permission from the NBA to carry a 16th player because of an abdundance of injuries.

But to keep him long-term, the Heat had to create a roster spot.

That meant parting ways with Williams, who appeared in 25 games for Miami and started 11. He averaged 5.9 points on 39 percent shooting with the Heat.

White has averaged 4.1 points on 48 percent shooting in his brief stint so far with the Heat.

