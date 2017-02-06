Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry named NBA Players of the Week

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played Monday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Thomas led the Celtics to a 4-0 week as Boston extended its winning streak to seven games. He averaged an NBA-best 37.8 points (on 49.4 percent shooting from the field) to go with 6.8 assists. His week featured back-to-back games of at least 40 points, with the first coming on Jan. 30, when he scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter in a 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. Two days later, he finished with 44 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to lift the Celtics past the Toronto Raptors 109-104.

Curry led the Warriors to a 2-1 week, pacing the West in scoring (34.3 ppg) and steals (3.0 spg) and ranking second in assists (9.3 apg). He shot 57.1 percent from the field and hit 22-of-39 (56.4 percent) from three-point range. Curry began the week by making 11-of-15 from three-point range on his way to 39 points in a 126-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 1. The next day, he scored 29 points and matched a season high with 11 assists in a 133-120 win over the LA Clippers.

Here is a recap of the week for Thomas and Curry:

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Jan. 30 vs. Detroit: Recorded 41 points and eight assists in a 113-109 win over the Pistons.

Feb. 1 vs. Toronto: Tallied 44 points, seven assists and four rebounds in a 109-104 win over the Raptors.

Feb. 3 vs. L.A. Lakers: Scored 38 points in a 113-107 victory against the Lakers.

Feb. 5 vs. LA Clippers: Posted 28 points and eight assists in a 107-102 win over the Clippers.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Feb. 1 vs. Charlotte: Scored 39 points and added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 126-111 victory over the Hornets.

Feb. 2 @ LA Clippers: Collected 29 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 133-120 win over the Clippers.

Feb. 4 @ Sacramento: Scored 39 points to go with nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Other nominees for the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week were Dallas’ Yogi Ferrell, Houston’s James Harden, Indiana’s Jeff Teague, Miami’s Hassan Whiteside, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, Utah’s Gordon Hayward and Washington’s John Wall.