Suns' Devin Booker catches fire, scores 27 points in final 7:14 of first half

One night after banking in a 20-footer at the buzzer to beat the Kings, Devin Booker found the magic touch again Saturday night against the visiting Bucks.

Booker scored 27 points during a blistering final 7:14 of the first half, cutting what had been a 25-point Bucks lead to 74-66 at the break.

Booker opened his scoring binge with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in less than a minute. He made 9 of 11 shots in the quarter, including 5 of 5 on 3s.

Booker's outburst was one point shy of the franchise-record 28 he scored in the fourth quarter of a loss to Dallas in Mexico City earlier this season.

Other than that second-quarter outburst, though, Booker shot just 0 for 8, and Milwaukee went on to win 137-112.

Along the way, Booker became the youngest player to score at least 20 points in 16 consecutive games at 20 years, 97 days. His 16-game streak is the second-longest by any first- or second-year player in the last 20 seasons. Vince Carter had a 23-game run in 1999-2000.