Paul Pierce receives standing ovation in final game at Boston

Eighteen years ago to the day, Paul Pierce stepped onto the Boston Celtics' hardwood for the first time.

On Sunday, he did so for the last time, albeit as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. That didn't stop the fans who watched him grow into a Celtics All-Star, champion and Finals MVP from giving him a welcome worthy of the many Boston legends who preceded him.

Pierce, who spent the first 15 year of his NBA career in Boston, is now a fixture in the Celtics' all-time record books, including top-four places in total games played (fourth), minutes (third), points (second) and free throws attempted (first) and made (first). He led them to the 2008 NBA championship, the franchise's first title since 1986, as well as another NBA Finals appearance in 2010.