Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James congratulates Tom Brady after thrilling Super Bowl comeback

It takes a legend to know one.

LeBron James hopped on social media late Sunday to congratulate fellow superstar Tom Brady following the quarterback's record-setting fifth Super Bowl championship, a remarkable 34-28 overtime comeback in which the Patriots rallied from 25 points down to stun the Falcons.

"A major salute to the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), Mr. Tom Brady, on your fifth championship," James said. "As a kid you dream about moments like that, and he definitely did it."

Among many other NBA well-wishers, Brady also received a congratulatory Tweet from five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who took a playful swipe at the "Deflategate" scandal that cost the Patriots quarterback a controversial four-game suspension.