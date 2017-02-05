Memphis Grizzlies' veteran core shares uncommon bond, championship hopes

Gasol has helped steer the leadership qualities of Conley -- his point guard and best friend - based on his own experiences with the Spanish national team, which alongside Argentina has established the international model for togetherness.

"Everything you do in life, it comes down to that,’’ said Gasol of his closest relationships. "It means that much more to you when you have that feeling about it.’’

Gasol operates a youth team in Girona, Spain, and counsels the players to value their relationships with teammates. "Don’t take anything for granted, and enjoy the people next to you and care about them,’’ Gasol said. "It’s bigger than sport. It goes beyond that. Win or lose, if you look at it that way, you already won.’’

By focusing on personal relationships, Gasol insists, the Grizzlies -- like the national team of Spain -- are improving their teamwork. "Because you care on a deeper level, and you can have deeper communication,’’ he said. "It allows you to grow more as a basketball player.

"When you have that type of relationship with guys, you are open to the criticism. Because you know where the criticism comes from. It doesn’t come from a bad place if you have that dialog. Like me and Zach, we talk all the time, and when he sees something that I’m doing wrong -- anything that he tells me -- I know where it comes from. I’m going to take it like it’s my brother talking to me, because that’s the way I feel about him. Those are the guys that have been with me pretty much my whole career, and that I respect beyond basketball. So I know anything that they’re telling me is because they care about me.’’

Gasol didn’t want to consider playing in the more common NBA environment, in which teammates view one another as professional associates and every player is a franchise unto himself.

"I don’t know any other way, and I think I would not be able to perform the way I do or play the way I play if that was any different. I really don’t,’’ he said. "I was brought up in the Barcelona teams since the age of 12, and that’s the way they teach you: You either play the right way and care about the right things, or you’re not going to play. And that’s it. There is no other way. It is not about you or how are you can score or how good you are as a player. It’s how good you can be as a team. That’s the way they brought us up.’’

Changes don't change top goal for Grizzlies

Two important changes were made to the Grizzlies last summer. Chandler Parsons, who was signed to provide 3-point shooting and athleticism, has been limited by lingering knee troubles. But the hope is that he will bond with and enhance the Grizzlies for a strong second-half run.

The other big move was to hire coach David Fizdale, whose messaging was consistent during his job interviews and then in meetings with his players: They should be focused entirely on winning the championship.

"They know I’m always going to be honest with them,’’ said Fizdale, who won two championships while assisting Erik Spoelstra in Miami. "I’m not taking shots at anybody, but I’m always going to try to elevate guys in this team to get uncomfortable and get out of their comfort zone when things are going haywire or adversity hits.’’

Fizdale’s championship experience was crucial to his hiring, said GM Chris Wallace. "I only know one thing,’’ Fizdale said. "I have been bred through the Heat organization to do it one way. And every day you prepare. No matter who is on your team, you are going after the title. You don’t sell the team short and say we’re just trying to make the playoffs or anything like that. They’ve done that already in Memphis. So I wanted to try to take them to another level and get them thinking bigger. That’s how I approach every day with these guys and that’s the standard I hold them to.’’

They rank No. 3 in field goal defense and No. 5 in overall defensive rating. And yet Fizdale has been on them for more effort, tighter rotations and better communication.

"I want them thinking bigger,’’ said Fizdale. "I want them thinking title. Only one champion stands at the end of the year, so just making the playoffs isn’t enough. I’m really challenging these guys to think bigger and act bigger and lead bigger.’’

The stress of pushing themselves is certain to bubble over from time to time. And when it does, the Grizzlies may recognize that they’re on the right track.

"Oh yeah, we are a championship team,’’ said Conley. "We have guys who really believe. It starts with that culture that believes that you can do it. And we believe it. So we have a chance.’’

Ian Thomsen has covered the NBA since 2000. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here or follow him on Twitter.

