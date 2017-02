Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant as the youngest player in NBA history to score 28,000 career points during Saturday's 111-104 victory over the Knicks.

James, who scored 32 points, achieved his latest milestone at 32 years, 36 days old. He currently sits eighth on the NBA career scoring list with 28,020, 576 behind seventh-place Shaquille O'Neal.

Bryant, the third all-time leading scorer, reached 28,000 points at 33 years, 131 days.