Report: Derrick Rose unsure of future with Knicks

With the Feb. 23 trade deadline looming, it seems Carmelo Anthony isn’t the only member of the Knicks looking over his shoulder these days.

Point guard Derrick Rose told ESPN’s Ian Begley that he isn’t certain he’ll survive a purge if New York team president Phil Jackson opts for a total housecleaning over pursuing a playoff berth this season. The Knicks are currently 1 1/2 games out of the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.