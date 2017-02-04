Report: Dallas Mavericks to sign Yogi Ferrell to two-year contract

Another famous Yogi once said: “If you don’t know where you’re going, you might end up some place else.”

Now Yogi Ferrell, who was cut earlier this season by the woeful Nets, has landed in a different place with the Mavericks.

According to The Vertical and ESPN, the 6-foot guard who has sparked a four-game winning streak in Dallas, will sign a two-year minimum contract with the Mavs when his 10-day contract expires Tuesday.

"Our guys love him and we are thrilled by how well he has been playing," Mavs owner Mark Cuban told ESPN via the Dust messaging app.

The all-time assists leader at Indiana University was undrafted, but played 10 games and averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 points before being let go on Dec. 8. Ferrell was playing with Brooklyn’s D-League affiliate when he was signed by the Mavs after they were hit with a slew of injuries to point guards Deron Williams, J.J. Barea and Pierre Jackson.

Immediately thrust into the starting lineup, Ferrell has sparked the Mavs to a 4-0 record while posting 17.8 points, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.5 minutes per game.