Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: Warriors' duo developing on-court harmony

No imaginary timetable was put in place the Golden State Warriors' star tandem of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to figure each other out.

As in their recent tradition, the Warriors decided to let things evolve organically, with the last two winners of the Kia MVP Award (Curry the past two seasons; Durant in 2014) left to sort things out themselves.

It’s a form of on the-the-job training, if you will.

And it’s safe to say that after just a few months, both Curry and Durant have found a groove. The Warriors are a league-best 43-7 after Thursday night’s smashing of the LA Clippers, marking the Golden State's ninth straight win against a team some picked to challenge them in the Western Conference this season.

Curry and Durant shared Western Conference Player of the Month honors for January, when the Warriors went 12-2 and led the NBA in scoring (120.3 points), assists (30.6), field goal percentage (.509), blocked shots (6.71) and the all-important point differential (+14.1).