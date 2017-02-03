Feb. 3 Shootaround -- Bulls reportedly interested in Jahlil Okafor

Report: Bulls show interest in Okafor | Report: Farmar stands out most at Cavs' workout | Popovich on cusp of NBA history | Howard, Hawks come out on top in Houston

No. 1: Report: Bulls interested in Sixers' Okafor -- Last we heard from the Chicago Bulls, it was from star Dwyane Wade continuing to implore the team's role players to do more. While that will be vital component for Chicago's success, an influx of talent might not hurt things either. According to Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com, the Bulls are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor:

The Bulls have been active with the trade deadline approaching, and they've inquired about the availability of Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, multiple league sources tell CSNChicago.com. Okafor, a Chicago native in his second season, has fallen victim to both a numbers game in Philadelphia and also a changing game, as he's more of a traditional half-court center who isn't defensively inclined. He's on the trading block as the 76ers have surged with the play of Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel manning the middle, and the Bulls are interested, as they don't have much in the way of low-post scoring. ... So far, there's more interest on the Bulls' side than the 76ers' side, according to sources, but the Bulls are interested in Okafor's services. Because salaries have to match and Okafor is on a rookie-scale deal, one wonders how it can work if the 76ers aren't enamored with some of the Bulls' young players who've yet to fully blossom. The Bulls could conceivably open up talks to a third team if need be, considering it isn't likely they'd want to part with any future first-round picks as they're still deciding how they are to proceed with franchise direction in the next couple seasons. Talks aren't necessarily heating up, but they aren't dead. It's interesting how they could see using Okafor as a low-post scorer while currently having Cristiano Felicio and Robin Lopez at center.

* * *

No. 2: Report: Farmar shines bright at Cavs' open workout -- Superstar LeBron James says he was in favor of whoever the Cavaliers brought infor their open workout. Veteran reserve James Jones cast his vote for Mario Chalmers as favorite in the group trying to land the Cavs' backup guard spot. After the dust has cleared, though, the leader in the clubhouse -- per those following the team -- is former journeyman guard Jordan Farmar. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com has more on why he stood out most at the workout:

Jordan Farmar impressed the Cavs during their free-agent tryout for point guards Wednesday, a source said, and the 30-year-old former Laker may be under consideration for a contract. The Cavs brought in Farmar, Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich for a workout, with the idea of potentially signing one as the veteran backup to Kyrie Irving the franchise has looked for all season. Also attending was Lance Stephenson, a wing player. As of last night, a source said the Cavs weren't sure if they would sign one of the four players immediately or near March 1, the deadline for players to be bought out from their contracts and be playoff eligible. ... All four players are free agents at this point in the season for a reason, so expectations were (and should be, for fans) tempered. Chalmers is 30 and is a former champion point guard from his time with LeBron James on the Heat, but tore his Achilles in March and didn't play basketball at all for five months. ... Farmar signed a 10-day contract with Memphis for 2015-16 and remained for the remainder of the season, and in 12 games averaged 9.2 points and 3.1 assists. The Cavs could sign Farmar to a 10-day contract and fill a roster spot up until the Feb. 23 trade deadline, when perhaps a trade for another backup point guard could emerge.

* * *

No. 3: Popovich ties Sloan for wins mark-- In 23 seasons as coach of the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan amassed 1,223 wins between the regular season and playoffs. His 1,127 regular-season wins stood as the all-time mark for wins with one franchise -- until last night, when San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich tied Sloan. Popovich reflected on his accomplishment and had plenty of praise for Sloan (whom he modeled much of what the Spurs do after), writes Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com: