The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Ramon Sessions has been diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. Sessions will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Utah Jazz and he will be reevaluated upon returning to Charlotte. Further updates on Sessions’ status will be provided when available.

The ninth-year pro out of Nevada is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game, appearing in 50 games this season (including one start).