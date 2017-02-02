Spurs' Aldridge out against 76ers with sore knee

The Associated Press

Feb 2, 2017 1:06 PM ET

SAN ANTONIO (AP)  -- Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will not play against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a sore right knee.

San Antonio is already without Pau Gasol, its starting center, who underwent surgery Jan. 20 to repair a broken left ring finger. Gasol broke his fourth metacarpal Jan. 19 while warming up before the Spurs' home game against Denver. The 7-footer was expected to miss four to six weeks due to the injury.

San Antonio has used a rotation of Dewayne Dedmon, David Lee and Davis Bertans to start in Gasol's place.

Aldridge has missed three games this season, including two for rest. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season with the Spurs.

San Antonio enters Thursday night's game at 37-10, the league's second-best record behind Golden State (42-7).

