Rookie class' production falling short of expectations

The Grizzlies on Monday waived Troy Williams, who was second among rookies in steals, 15th in minutes, second in defensive rating and had a better efficiency rating than lottery picks Brandon Ingram and Domantas Sabonis. It’s a setback for Williams but also the latest big-picture assessment on the dilapidated state of the first-year class.

Being relatively productive -- emphasis on the comparison to the other newcomers -- doesn’t guarantee a job in a season when a lot of rookies can’t even get on the court for bad teams whose 2016-17 priority is building for the future. It has been that bleak.

To have only five in the class averaging 24 minutes, half the game, as the season passes the midpoint is a bad indicator that cannot be offset by the upbeat storylines of Joel Embiid at an All-Star level, Malcolm Brogdon going from the second round to immediate contributor, Marquese Chriss impacting sooner than most front offices projected, and the recovery of Caris LeVert.

As noted before, seven rookies finished at 24 minutes or more last season and three (Karl-Anthony Towns, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jahlil Okafor) were 30 or better. Seven also reached 24 in in 2014-15, five in 2013-14 and nine in 2012-13, the season Damian Lillard averaged 38.6.

This time, it’s Ingram at 27.6, Rodney McGruder at 25.9, Brogdon 25.5, Embiid 25.4 and Dario Saric 24.0, although it is reasonable to expect Embiid would have more if not for the minutes restriction as he comes back from two seasons lost to injury. The same number by Ingram would have been seventh last season.

Playing time will remain a key indicator, for the entire group and specifically in how many minutes No. 1 pick Ben Simmons gets once he debuts for the 76ers after a foot injury. It will tell a lot once early-February has turned into end-of-season evaluations.

As for the position-by-position breakdown so far:

Point guard