Report: Nuggets' Wilson Chandler seeking a trade

After an uneven start to their season, the Denver Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in the Western Conference, where they're currently one loss behind Portland for the eighth seed. Despite their youthful roster, the Nuggets are 21-27 and with lineup issues settled, feel as though they've turned a corner.

But the Nuggets gold rush may be hitting a temporary speed bump.

According to a report from USA Today's Sam Amick, Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler wants to be traded: