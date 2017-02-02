Feb. 2 Shootaround -- Knicks reportedly still in pursuit of Cavs' Kevin Love

Report: Knicks pursuing Cavs' Love | Jones says Chalmers would fit with Cavs | Stevens, Green help spark Celtics' comeback | No minutes boost for Westbrook ahead

No. 1: Report: Knicks continue pursuit of Cavs' Love -- Where Carmelo Anthony will be after the Feb. 23 trade deadline is anyone's guess. He holds the cards in the situation with his no-trade clause that will allow him to veto any deal the New York Knicks may concoct. The Knicks, though, are still trying to find where they may deal Anthony and have eyes for the Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star big man, Kevin Love. According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein, the Cavs would like to have Anthony -- but not at the cost of losing Love:

The New York Knicks continue to pursue Kevin Love in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' unwillingness to part with the All-Star forward in a deal for Carmelo Anthony, according to league sources. Sources said the Cavaliers, meanwhile, do maintain an interest in Anthony -- which would pair him with Cleveland star and close friend LeBron James -- but only if a deal can be struck without the league's reigning champions surrendering Love. ESPN first reported last week that the Cavaliers had rebuffed the Knicks' attempts to swing an Anthony-for-Love swap. The Knicks, sources say, have continued to engage the Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Boston Celtics in trade talks, believing those are all the teams Anthony would find appealing enough to surrender his trade-blocking ability if a deal could be struck. ... The Knicks and Clippers, as ESPN first reported last week, have been searching for a third team to help them facilitate an Anthony deal. That's partly because New York, according to sources, is reluctant to take on the contract of Jamal Crawford in any trade, with the guard, who turns 37 in March, due to earn nearly $14.2 million in 2017-18 and guaranteed at least $4 million of his scheduled $14.5 million in 2018-19. But another significant complication in a potential Anthony-to-L.A. deal is the 32-year-old's 15 percent trade kicker, which would tack an extra $9.6 million onto the remaining value of his contract if a trade is completed. Because the Clippers are hard-capped this season -- after signing Wesley Johnson to a full mid-level deal -- league rules prevent Anthony from amending the trade bonus in a meaningful way to help facilitate a trade. So the Knicks and Clippers realistically have no choice but to find a third team if they hope to make a deal happen, which would put longtime friends Anthony and Chris Paul on the same team. ... Anthony is one of only three players in the league who possess a full no-trade clause alongside James and the Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki. "I don't know," Anthony said Tuesday when asked what it would take for him to waive his no-trade clause. "It's something I would have to think about. I think it's more so what direction the organization wants to go. I've said this before: If they feel like they want to go in a different direction, rebuild and start fresh, then that's something I will consider. I've always said that."

No. 2: Jones says Chalmers would be good fit with Cavs -- Yesterday, LeBron James spoke out and said he is in favor of whoever the Cavaliers are bringing in for their open workout to find a backup point guard. While he has a connection with just about all the names on the list -- Jordan Farmar, Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson and Kirk Hinrich -- he didn't favor one player over another. James Jones, a longtime James confidant/teammate since their days in Miami, pointed out to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com why Chalmers might be the best of the bunch for the Cavs to add: