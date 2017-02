The Vertical's Michael Lee stops by to analyze three teams on the rise in the Southeast Division -- Washington, Atlanta and Miami.

Plus, we look ahead to this month's trade deadline, speculate who the Cavs will add to their bench, and play some trivia with John Schuhmann.

