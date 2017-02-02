State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants to be announced Feb. 2

TNT’s NBA coverage will continue Feb. 2, with the Sports Emmy Award winning "Inside the NBA" studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal unveiling State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants during a one-hour "TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader" at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, Kevin Garnett will be joined by Jason “White Chocolate” Williams from Area 21 throughout the evening.

Thursday’s star-studded game action will tip off with Dwight Howard’s return to Houston when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Houston Rockets and 2017 NBA All-Star James Harden at 8 p.m. Kevin Harlan will call the action and be joined by Brent Barry and reporter David Aldridge. In the night’s second game, the Golden State Warriors and their four 2017 NBA All-Stars will meet the LA Clippers and All-Star DeAndre Jordan at 10:30 p.m. Marv Albert, Reggie Miller and reporter Lewis Johnson will provide commentary.

TNT’s coverage will continue next week with doubleheaders on Monday, Feb. 6, and Thursday, Feb. 9 featuring the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers on both nights. Monday’s coverage (Feb. 6) will feature the Cavaliers visiting the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m., followed by the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. Thursday’s showcase (Feb. 9) will spotlight the Cavaliers visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m., prior to the Boston Celtics visiting the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

7 p.m. – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith & Shaquille O’Neal

8 p.m. – Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Harlan, Brent Barry & David Aldridge

10:30 p.m. – Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers

Marv Albert, Reggie Miller & Lewis Johnson

"Inside the NBA presented by Kia"

Johnson, Barkley, Smith & O’Neal

Kevin Garnett & Jason Williams in Area 21