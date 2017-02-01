Dell Curry banks deep 3-pointer off dish from son Stephen

Steph Curry's pregame warmup routine is impressive. Apparently, it runs in the family.

Before the Hornets-Warriors game Wednesday night, Steph playfully tossed a ball in his father's direction.

Dell Curry, the color commentator for Charlotte's television broadcasts, knew exactly what to do next. He took a couple quick dribbles and banked home a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

Steph... to DELL... for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) February 2, 2017

After hitting the shot (while wearing a suit), Dell Curry shouted "Your turn!"

Dell played in the NBA for 16 seasons and retired as the Hornets all-time leader in points (9,839) and three-pointers made (929).

Here's another angle of the special father-son moment: