Kia Rookie Ladder: Wade Baldwin IV ready to learn wherever he goes

Wade Baldwin IV returned to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday convinced he was better after spending time in the NBA D-League. He was showing no signs of frustration at being sent down to the Iowa Energy again -- this time for three weeks -- and determined that his time in the minors would eventually become part of the success story.

He welcomed the chance to have a defined role with Iowa, something not possible as in Memphis playing behind starting point guard and veteran Mike Conley and fellow rookie Andrew Harrison as the No. 1 backup. Baldwin was certain he wasn’t just grinding through his Energy stint. He was seeing the positives in regular minutes, more opportunities to break down his play on film and finding ways to improve, especially when it came to decisions with the ball and defense.

Coming back to the NBA now also means coming back to the uncertainty, of course, with every outcome important as the Grizzlies fight to stay in the middle of the Western Conference playoff pack. There will be a lot more sitting compared to his D-League work, as was the case Saturday, when he didn’t get off the bench at Utah, and Monday, with five minutes at Phoenix.

Memphis sent him back to the NBA D-League yesterday, but he remains every bit the prospect as when the Grizzlies drafted him with the 17th pick last June. He's still tied for eighth in assists per game among rookies despite all the time in the minors and is also third in defensive rating. He just wants the chance to show how the D-League was beneficial, not a demotion.

To this week's rankings:

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 1

It’s been a tough couple weeks, between being passed over for an All-Star berth as part of a stretch that also included missing six of eleven games because of rest during back-to-backs and soreness in his left knee. But the five Embiid did play? Fifty percent from the field, 24.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.20 blocks in all of 26.6 minutes en route to what appears to be a third consecutive Rookie of the Month for the Eastern Conference. So it’s also been a tough couple weeks for opponents as well.