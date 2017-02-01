With young core and plenty of assets, time is ripe for Suns to begin makeover

Good news for the Suns: Watson isn’t calling the shots. Chandler might be more valuable to the Suns on another team. His contract has two years and $26 million left, which is good value in today’s crazy dollars, and wouldn’t frighten off many teams, especially those built to win now. He’s better than any big man on the Warriors, for example. He’d also help the Celtics, Raptors and maybe the Rockets (D’Antoni coached him in New York). If the Suns could get a mid- or late-first rounder, that’s worth a discussion.

There’s also PJ Tucker, a tough-minded defender and rebounder. His contract is up this summer and the Suns could look in another direction. Therefore, why keep him on the roster for two meaningless months and get nothing for him this summer? Again, like Chandler, Tucker brings a strong voice to a young team and Phoenix needs his type around. And yet, there’s also a strong case for the Suns getting whatever they can for him now.

The Suns have a pair of starting-quality point guards in Bledsoe and Brandon Knight, and also a tough call as well. They’d rather keep Bledsoe, who’s having his finest season (21 points, six assists). But Bledsoe’s talent and contract (two years, $29 million remaining) make him more attractive to teams than Knight. In any event, point guard isn’t a position of demand in the NBA, since most teams are blessed with one.

Finally, the Suns could roll the dice on one of their two young bigs, Alex Len and Dragan Bender, neither of whom have shown enormous promise just yet. The risk is watching them soar in another uniform. But with rookie power forward Marquese Chriss giving hints of being a solid player, the Suns can sacrifice Bender or Len in a package that brings back a solid player.

The Suns own all of their No. 1 picks plus a pair of future No. 1s from Miami in the Goran Dragic deal. The only team that can put together a better package of young players and picks for trades is Boston, which is why the Suns are a potential destination for DeMarcus Cousins if the Kings are ready to move on.

The obvious goal for the Suns is keeping the core of Bledsoe, Chriss and Booker and then adding to that. Their low payroll (25th out of 30) gives them flexibility for now and the near future, which provides for a better chance to make difficult trades and conducting discussions with free agents.

If McDonough can get creative with trade proposals and jump-start the process of remaking this team, he can breathe life into this franchise by the trade deadline. It’s the best way to salvage the season. A handful of contenders might take a closer look at their needs and realize the road to the championship goes through Phoenix first.

The Suns should have no problem helping another team win big now, if a trade or two makes Phoenix better in the long run. That’s where the focus should be, down the road, not 2016-17. This season isn’t a nightmare, but this is: The Suns don’t want to wake up one day in the future in a cold sweat and realize they’re wasting Booker’s prime years.

Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.