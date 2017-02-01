Wizards could stay hot with home-heavy February schedule

Since starting the season 7-13, theWashington Wizards have been the league's second best team, going 21-7 since Dec. 8. They have the league's sixth best offense and fifth best defense over the last six and a half weeks.

At the close of January, the Wizards are tied for fourth place in the East and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Atlanta Hawks. And their February schedule should help the Wiz hold onto a top-four seed.

Before the Wizards became a very good team, they were a very good team at home. And now, they've won 15 straight games at the Verizon Center. They've played four more games there (26) than they've played on the road (22), but that imbalance will continue this month.

The Wizards will play seven of their 10 February games at home. They do play six of their 10 February games against teams with winning records, but five of those six games are at the Verizon Center. The only road game against a winning team is in Indiana on Feb. 16 (the last day before the All-Star break), and the Pacers will be playing the second game of a back-to-back.

The Wizards are one of two teams (Portland is the other) that doesn't have a back-to-back in February. And the game in Indiana is one of three where their opponent will have played the night before.

At the end of the month, the Wizards will have played 33 home games and just 25 road games. They'll certainly pay for that imbalance in March and April, but don't expect them to slow down over the next 28 days.

Note: Every team has a break of seven or eight full days between the last game they play before the All-Star game and the first game they play after it.

Here's a breakdown of the February schedules for all 15 teams in the Eastern Conference: