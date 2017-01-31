Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Wizards because of illness

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Kristaps Porzingis is out of the New York Knicks' lineup against the Washington Wizards because of an illness.

The team announced Porzingis' absence about 15 minutes before the start of Tuesday night's game, saying Willy Hernangomez would start in his place. Coach Jeff Hornacek did not mention the possibility during his pregame meeting with reporters.

The 21-year-old Latvian big man is averaging 18.6 points and 7.0 rebounds this season. He scored 15 points Jan. 19 the last time New York faced Washington.