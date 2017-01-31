Report: Cavs to host workout for trio of veteran guards

LeBron James spoke out last week about his desire to see his Cavaliers pick up a "playmaker" for the season's stretch run as Cleveland readies to defend its NBA title in the playoffs. After that came word that James was upset with the team's front office over how payroll was being spent. Now, comes word that the Cavs are planning to take a look at some veteran backcourt types.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports the Cavs are planning a mega-workout of sorts with Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson and Kirk Hinrich on the list of invitees:

After a 7-8 underwhelming January record, reinforcements could be on the way for LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Veteran point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, along with wing Lance Stephenson are scheduled to work out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in hopes of inking a deal, league sources informed ESPN.

There are a few other free agent prospects that are expected to attend the session as well, sources say. Depending on how well the participants perform, sources with knowledge of the Cavaliers' thinking believe one of them could be signed prior to the All-Star break.

The workout session is being assembled as a precursor to potentially addressing the organizations' lack of playmaking and spot point guard needs.

Cleveland has one roster spot available, but could open up another slot should the team elect to waive center Chris Andersen who is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

...

It helps that Chalmers has championship experience and the familiarity of playing with James, a player he spent four seasons with in Miami in which they collected two titles. He's known for producing in big moments.

Chalmers has a career average of 9.0 points and 3.8 assists.

Stephenson, 26, is finally healthy following rehabilitation from a groin injury that required surgery in early November. The New Orleans Pelicans subsequently were forced to waive the 6-foot-5 swingman due to roster constraints. Prior to the injury, a case was being made that he was the Pelicans' second-best player behind cornerstone big man Anthony Davis.

...

Hinrich, 36, played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks last year. He hasn't played in a game since last May, a second-round series bout against the Cavaliers. At 6-foot-4, the 13-year veteran possesses a career mark of 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and shoots the 3-point ball at a 38 percent clip.