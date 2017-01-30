The Week That Was, By The Numbers

20,000 -- LeBron James became the fourth active NBA player to score at least 20,000 points for one franchise, joining Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs), Paul Pierce (Celtics) and Dwyane Wade (Heat).





591 -- Marc Gasol scored 42 points on Wednesday, becoming the first Grizzlies player score 40 or more points in a game since Rudy Gay had 41 points on Dec. 13, 2009 -- a span of 591 games.





354.7 --The Sixers average 354.7 passes per game, most in the NBA -- by a lot.

60 -- Paul Millsap logged 60 minutes in the Hawks' quadruple overtime victory and finished with 37 points and 19 rebounds. He's the 14th player to play that many minutes in a game since the 1985-86 season.

31 -- Isaiah Thomas has scored at least 20 points in 31 consecutive games. In Celtics history, only John Havlicek (40 games) posted a longer streak.





25 -- Vince Carter turned 40 years old on Friday, becoming the 25th player in NBA history to play into his forties.





21 -- Devin Booker has scored at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games, the longest streak by a first- or second-year player since Blake Griffin's 14-game streak in 2010.





18.3 -- Lou Williams is average 18.3 points off the bench this season, most in the NBA. The Lakers average 50.2 points per game from their bench, also tops in the NBA.

11 -- Dwyane Wade came off the bench Friday night for just the 11th time in 898 career games.





8 -- The Warriors will be the eighth team to have four players in the All-Star Game. The others: 2015 Hawks, 2011 Celtics, 2006 Pistons, 1998 Lakers, 1983 76ers, 1975 Celtics and 1962 Celtics.





7 -- The Heat have won seven straight games, the longest current winning streak in the NBA and their longest streak since an eight-game run in Feb. 2014.





4 -- Four players will be making their All-Star Game debuts next month in New Orleans: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gordon Hayward, DeAndre Jordan and Kemba Walker.





3 -- Steph Curry is one of three players to make multiple shots from 50 feet and beyond over the past two seasons. The others are Vince Carter and Andre Drummond.





1 -- James Harden torched the Sixers for 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists Friday night and became the first player in NBA history to record two 50-point triple-doubles in a single season.

