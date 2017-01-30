DA's Top 15 Rankings: Houston holds spot after long road trip

David Aldridge reveals which teams, to him, are the Top 15 squads in the NBA at this moment.

(last week’s record in parenthesis; previous ranking in brackets)

1) Golden State Warriors (3-1) [1]: Rolling right along after smacking the Clippers around over the weekend.

2) San Antonio Spurs (2-2) [2]: Back to back losses after dropping one to the Mavericks Sunday for just the second time this season.

3) Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) [3]: All this so the Cavs can get a backup point guard? Really?

4) Houston Rockets (1-3) [4]: In the Central Time Zone for all but two days (one game at Charlotte) for the next month.

5) Boston Celtics (3-1) [7]: Celtics have completely lost their defensive identity, and that can’t all be because Avery Bradley’s missed a few games.

6) Atlanta Hawks (2-2) [5]: Kent Bazemore, 12 games in December: 15.6 percent (5-32) on 3-pointers. Kent Bazemore, 15 games in January: 44.4 percent (28 of 63) on 3-pointers.

7) Toronto Raptors (1-3) [6]: Dropped six of seven after losing at home Sunday to Orlando, during which time the Raptors are 27th in the league in offensive rating (100.7 per 100) and last in effective field goal percentage (.463).

8) Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) [10]: There isn’t enough calcium on the planet to quantify the bone-headeness of Enes Kanter breaking his arm by punching a chair in frustration last Thursday during OKC’s game win Dallas.