Dion Waiters, DeMarcus Cousins named NBA Players of the Week

NEW YORK -- The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters and the Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Waiters led the Heat to a 4-0 week as Miami extended its winning streak to seven games. He averaged 23.3 points (tied for eighth in the East), 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Waiters connected on 12-of-25 (48.0 percent) three-point attempts, including a last-second game-winner to cap a career-high-tying 33-point performance in a 105-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23. Two days later, Waiters scored a team-high 24 points, including a key three-pointer with 6.8 seconds left, and added eight assists and five rebounds in 109-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Cousins led the Kings to a 3-1 week, averaging 27.8 points (eighth in the West), 14.5 rebounds (second in the West), 6.0 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.25 blocks. In a 116-112 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 25, Cousins finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He closed the week by recording 35 points and 18 rebounds and making the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left as the Kings defeated the Charlotte Hornets 109-106 on Jan. 28.

