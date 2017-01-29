Viewers' Guide: Warriors face Blazers on NBA TV

Blazers finding the Trail?

Portland finished last season 44-38, fifth-best in the Western Conference. Despite the offseason addition of Evan Turner, the Blazers have struggled this season, including a recent stretch where they lost four straight. But coming into this game, the Blazers have won three in a row, with three home games upcoming. Perhaps they can finally establish some consistency.

Previous battles

The Warriors and Blazers have already faced each other three times this season, and the results haven't been pretty for Portland: Golden State is 3-0 against the Trail Blazers, and they've averaged 129 points per matchup, the most they've averaged against any team this season other than Indiana. In particular, Durant (28.3 ppg) and Curry (27 ppg) have shined against Portland.

Defensive Deficiencies

The most easily identifiable marker of Portland's troubles this season has been their defense. Last season they finished 20th in defensive rating (105.6), but were good enough to make some noise in the playoffs. Thus far this season, the Blazers are averaging a 108.8 defensive rating, 26th in the NBA. By contrast, the Warriors sport a league-best 101 defensive rating.

***

Coverage begins on NBA TV with the Autotrader Pregame Show at 5:30 ET, followed by Wizards vs. Pelicans at 6 ET